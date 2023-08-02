Average temperature of India rose by 0.7 degrees during 1901-2018: MoES

India’s average temperature has risen by around 0.7 degree Celcius during 1901-2018, the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) reported in a press release.

The ministry in 2020 published a report, titled ‘Assessment of Climate Change over the Indian Region’, which had a comprehensive assessment of the impact of climate change upon the Indian subcontinent.

According to the report, the frequency of daily precipitation extremes (rainfall intensities >150 mm per day) increased by about 75 per cent during 1950-2015.

During the same period, the frequency and spatial extent of droughts over India increased significantly.

The report further stated that in the 1993-2017 period, the sea-level rise in the North Indian Ocean occurred at a rate of 3.3 mm per year.

The impact of climate change on India was such that the frequency of severe cyclonic storms over the Arabian sea increased during the post monsoon seasons of 1998-2018.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a monthly climate summary, which includes information about temperature, rainfall and extreme weather events occurring during the concerned period, the report stated.

The IMD also releases an yearly publication, called “Annual Climate summary”, which includes climate data over the Indian region.