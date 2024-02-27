Home / India News / 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Stampede at Akshay Kumar's movie event in Lucknow

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Stampede at Akshay Kumar's movie event in Lucknow

The stampede began after the crowd became uncontrollable over the actors' aerial stunts at the event in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

Prior to the event, Kumar had informed his fans via social media about his arrival to UP city. (Photo: Wiki)
Nisha Anand New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 11:53 AM IST
A stampede situation occurred in Lucknow on Monday after chaos engulfed a crowd during an event to promote Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's upcoming movie - 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.'

Kumar and Shroff, known for pulling off daredevil stunts in their movies, displayed a glimpse of it in front of the crowd in the Uttar Pradesh capital. The stampede began after the crowd became uncontrollable over the actors' aerial stunts at the event, which happened at Lucknow's Clock Tower ground.

Incident caught on camera
Undated videos, seemingly captured by locals, emerged from the scene, showing the security personnel resorting to lathi-charge in a bid to disperse the crowd. In the 40-second video, a stampede was seen unfolding amid swirling dust as hundreds of people, mostly young men, ran around amid confusion and panic.

Business Standard could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.  
As the view cleared a bit following the police action, abandoned slippers were found littering the ground while people frantically dispersed away from the stage area to save themselves.

Akshay Kumar pre-event social media post
Prior to the event, Kumar had informed his fans via social media about his arrival to UP city. “Pehle aap muskuraiye, kyunki Bade aur Chote ab Lucknow mein hain! Milte hain, aaj dopahar, Clock Tower Maidan mein. (First, you smile because we are in Lucknow. See you today in the afternoon at Clock Tower ground)," the actor said, sharing an image of himself with Shroff.

Other than Kumar and Shroff, the film also features Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F.

Notably, a similar situation occurred during the pre-release event of 'Guntur Kaaram' featuring actor Mahesh Babu. A police official was injured in the incident, which took place on January 10.

Akshay Kumar Stampede Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

