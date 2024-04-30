Home / India News / Bank holiday on May 1: Why banks are closed tomorrow, check the details

Bank holiday on May 1: Why banks are closed tomorrow, check the details

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:28 PM IST
Every year, Maharashtra Day is celebrated on May 1 to honour the formation of the state of Maharashtra in India. The state was officially formed in 1960 after States Reorganisation Act, 1956, which defined the boundaries of states on the basis of language, was passed by the Parliament. Hence, banks in the state will remain closed tomorrow, May 1.

What is Maharashtra Day?

Maharashtra Day or Maharashtra Din is a state holiday marking the formation of the state. 

Apart from Maharashtra Day, banks will also remain shut in other states due to May Day. On May 1, Labour Day is observed to honour the contribution of workers and the labour movement. This day is observed to recognise the rights of the workers and their achievements and highlight the struggle for fair wages, better working conditions and social justice.

Labour Day or International Workers Day is celebrated all over the world on May 1. Banks in several states will remain shut tomorrow like Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bengal, Goa, and Bihar.

According to the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain shut in Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Panaji, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kochi, Imphal, Guwahati Bangalore, and Belapur due to Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day).

Different states celebrate Labour Day in India under different names. In Hindi, it is known as Kamgar Din, in Kannada it is known as Karmikara Dinacharane,  Kamgar Divas in Marathi, Karmika Dinotsavam in Telugu, Uzhaipalar Dhinam in Tamil, Thozhilali Dinam in Malayalam and Shromik Dibosh in Bengali.

Other bank holidays in May 2024

May 4 : Sunday
May 8 : Banks in West Bengal will remain closed
May 10 : Banks will remain shut due to the Akshaya Tritiya festival.
May 11 : Second Saturday
May 12 : Sunday
May 18  : Sunday
May 23 : Due to Buddha Purnima banks will remain closed.
May 25 : Fourth Saturday
May 26 : Sunday

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

