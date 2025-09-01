The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sets bank holidays in India in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays, and a number of regional and national celebrations. Customers should check the holiday calendar and schedule their visits appropriately because bank offices in Indian cities may close on these days, interfering with consumer transactions and services.

There are 15 bank holidays planned for September 2025, according to the RBI's calendar for the fiscal year 2025. Along with important festivals like Onam, Milad un-Nabi, Durga Puja, and others, these holidays will also contain the required weekly days off on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Bank holidays in September 2025: Festival holidays There will be nine festival-related holidays in September in addition to ordinary weekends, although the dates will differ by state. Important observances consist of: • September 3 (Wednesday): Karma Puja in Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh • September 4 (Thursday): First day of Onam in Kerala • September 5 (Friday): Eid-e-Milad- observed in several states, including Kerala and Maharashtra • September 6 (Saturday): Indrajatra in Sikkim and related observances in other regions. Bank holidays in Sept 2025: Weekend holidays • September 7: Sunday • September 14: Sunday

• September 21: Sunday • September 27: Fourth Saturday • September 28: Sunday. List of Bank Holiday in September 2025 Date Day Observance City Closed Sep 3, 2025 Wednesday Karma Puja Ranchi Sep 4, 2025 Thursday Onam Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram Sep 5, 2025 Friday Id-E-Milad/Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) (bara vafat)/Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif Ahmedabad , Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru , Bhopal , Chennai , Dehradun, Hyderabad , Imphal, Jammu , Kanpur, Lucknow , Mumbai , Nagpur, New Delhi , Ranchi, Srinagar, Vijayawada Sep 6, 2025 Saturday Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi)/Indrajatra Gangtok, Jammu, Raipur, Srinagar Sep 7, 2025 Sunday Sunday (weekly off) Nationwide Sep 12, 2025 Friday Navratra Sthapna Jaipur, Jammu, Srinagar Sep 13, 2025 Saturday Second Saturday Nationwide Sep 14, 2025 Sunday Sunday Nationwide Sep 21, 2025 Sunday Sunday Nationwide Sep 22, 2025 Monday Navratra Sthapna Jaipur Sep 23, 2025 Tuesday Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji Agartala, Guwahati , Kolkata Sep 27, 2025 Saturday Fourth Saturday (bank holiday) Nationwide Sep 28, 2025 Sunday Sunday (weekly off) Nationwide Sep 29, 2025 Monday Maha Saptami/Durga Puja Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata, Imphal Sep 30, 2025 Tuesday Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Patna, Ranchi

Bank holidays in Sept 2025: State/Union Territory-Wise Bank Holidays • Jammu & Kashmir: Banks will stay shut on September 22-23 (Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday) • West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tripura: Bank holiday September 29-30 (Maha Saptami and Ashtami) • Several states including Kerala, Maharashtra, UP: Eid-e-Milad bank holiday on September 5. What transactions can you do when banks are shut? There are a number of alternative ways to make transactions possible even in cases where banks are closed because of local or religious holidays. Unless consumers are informed for technical or other reasons, they can always continue to utilize online or mobile banking services, including on national holidays.