Bank holidays in Sept 2025: Complete list of holidays, detail inside

Bank Holiday: As per the RBI, banks will stay shut on second and fourth Saturdays of the month, and Sundays, when in-branch services won't be available but customers can carry out digital transactions

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
Bank holidays in September
Sonika Nitin Nimje
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 10:46 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sets bank holidays in India in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays, and a number of regional and national celebrations. Customers should check the holiday calendar and schedule their visits appropriately because bank offices in Indian cities may close on these days, interfering with consumer transactions and services.
 
There are 15 bank holidays planned for September 2025, according to the RBI's calendar for the fiscal year 2025. Along with important festivals like Onam, Milad un-Nabi, Durga Puja, and others, these holidays will also contain the required weekly days off on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. 

Bank holidays in September  2025: Festival holidays 

There will be nine festival-related holidays in September in addition to ordinary weekends, although the dates will differ by state. Important observances consist of:
 
    • September 3 (Wednesday): Karma Puja in Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh
    • September 4 (Thursday): First day of Onam in Kerala
    • September 5 (Friday): Eid-e-Milad- observed in several states, including Kerala and Maharashtra
    • September 6 (Saturday): Indrajatra in Sikkim and related observances in other regions.

Bank holidays in Sept 2025: Weekend holidays

    • September 7: Sunday
    • September 14: Sunday
    • September 21: Sunday
    • September 27: Fourth Saturday
    • September 28: Sunday.

List of Bank Holiday in September 2025

 
Date Day Observance City Closed
Sep 3, 2025 Wednesday Karma Puja Ranchi
Sep 4, 2025 Thursday Onam Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
Sep 5, 2025 Friday Id-E-Milad/Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) (bara vafat)/Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Srinagar, Vijayawada
Sep 6, 2025 Saturday Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi)/Indrajatra Gangtok, Jammu, Raipur, Srinagar
Sep 7, 2025 Sunday Sunday (weekly off) Nationwide
Sep 12, 2025 Friday Navratra Sthapna Jaipur, Jammu, Srinagar
Sep 13, 2025 Saturday Second Saturday Nationwide
Sep 14, 2025 Sunday Sunday Nationwide
Sep 21, 2025 Sunday Sunday Nationwide
Sep 22, 2025 Monday Navratra Sthapna Jaipur
Sep 23, 2025 Tuesday Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata
Sep 27, 2025 Saturday Fourth Saturday (bank holiday) Nationwide
Sep 28, 2025 Sunday Sunday (weekly off) Nationwide
Sep 29, 2025 Monday Maha Saptami/Durga Puja Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata, Imphal
Sep 30, 2025 Tuesday Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Patna, Ranchi

Bank holidays in Sept 2025: State/Union Territory-Wise Bank Holidays

    • Jammu & Kashmir: Banks will stay shut on September 22-23 (Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday)
    • West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tripura: Bank holiday September 29-30 (Maha Saptami and Ashtami)
    • Several states including Kerala, Maharashtra, UP: Eid-e-Milad bank holiday on September 5. 

What transactions can you do when banks are shut?

There are a number of alternative ways to make transactions possible even in cases where banks are closed because of local or religious holidays. Unless consumers are informed for technical or other reasons, they can always continue to utilize online or mobile banking services, including on national holidays. 
 
ATMs are available for withdrawals as normal in case of financial emergencies. To transfer or receive money, people can also use UPI and the app for their particular bank. In accordance with the terms of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which addresses the issue of checks and promissory notes, the RBI announces all of the bank's yearly holidays. 
 
Therefore, during the specified holidays, transactions involving these instruments are not possible. Digital banking guarantees that your transactions stay seamless, even though bank holidays may momentarily disrupt branch operations.
 

Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

