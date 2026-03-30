Bengal has not yet issued notification for conducting Census: RGI Narayan

West Bengal has not yet issued the notification for conducting the Census, and the issue has been raised with the state, Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner, Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan said on Monday.

Asked about West Bengal, he said we have until September 30 to complete the first-phase process.

"West Bengal has not issued the notification for conducting the Census. We have raised this issue with them. It is expected that they will issue the notification soon, as it is a legally mandated exercise. We have time till September 30 for the first phase of the exercise," he said.

The Census 2027 is being conducted in two phases -- the first stage is known as houselisting and housing census, and the second stage is the population census. The housing listing operations will take place during a 30-day window specified by each state and Union Territory through notifications between April 1 and September 30 this year. There will also be an option for self-enumeration to be conducted 15 days before the start of housing listing operations. Narayan said the Census is a Union subject and is listed at serial number 69 in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, which is conducted under the Census Act, 1948 and the Census Rules, 1990.