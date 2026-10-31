Two foreign nationals, one of whom was a crew member of German airline Lufthansa, died after likely being electrocuted while swimming in the pool of the five-star Conrad Bengaluru hotel on Friday evening, Press Trust of India reported. The incident occurred at the swimming pool on the third floor of the hotel, located in the Halasuru area, on Friday evening, PTI reported, citing police.

The deceased were identified as Alexander Maximilian Theiss, 57, a German national working as a crew member with Lufthansa, and Juraj Horvat, 45, a Slovak national employed as a project manager with IBM, police said. Lufthansa has confirmed the death of one of its crew members in an accident during a layover in Bengaluru.