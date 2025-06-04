Bengaluru stampede: CM Siddaramiah, PM Modi, RCB, BCCI express grief

Indian Premier League (IPL) title win. Eleven individuals lost their lives and 33 were injured in a stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, where a large crowd had gathered to see the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team following its first(IPL) title win.

According to reports, thousands had assembled outside the stadium, and police attempted to manage the situation. Force was used as crowds surged against the entrance gates. Eyewitnesses stated that fans arrived in large numbers at the felicitation venue. Visuals showed police personnel moving the injured and unconscious to nearby hospitals using ambulances.

RCB extends condolences An RCB fan outside the stadium said, "I don't know what we did wrong...we had tickets." Another, Prashant Shetty, said, "We came to watch our stars. I bought tickets for the function but was not even able to enter the stadium. Police suddenly blocked all the roads and closed all the entrances to the venue, and suddenly they started lathi-charging near the main gate."

RCB extends condolences to the affected families, ''We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe.'' IPL and BCCI officials react

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said, "We spoke to the management when we got to know about the situation and they assured that they will finish the ceremony quickly. This is definitely sad and tragic. RCB officials assured me that they will wind up the celebrations now." He added, "... Officials inside weren't aware about what happened outside. They assured me they will wrap it up inside. It is very sad and tragic. Heartfelt condolences... We are not even aware whether someone has planned this event - how come such a huge crowd came to the stadium?" "I am not in a fault finding mission at this moment without knowing the complete fact. Whenever these kinds of events are being organised, if you take the example of how BCCI organised such victory celebration after India won the T20 World Cup in West Indies last year, there was a thorough planning with local cricket association. Not a single untoward incident occurred because all the protocols were duly followed.", BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told NDTV.

Saikia added, "When one organises a victory celebration of this magnitude...safety and security measures need to be taken." BCCI vice-president and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said, "This can happen in any state, and the ruling party should not be blamed for it. It should not be politicised. If this happens in a BJP-ruled state, we should not blame them. The crowd was huge. I spoke to the franchise, and they also did not think that such a huge crowd would come, and this incident happened suddenly. Efforts are being made to provide maximum help to the families of the deceased."

PM condones the incident Narendra Modi expressed his condolences in a post shared by the Prime Minister's Office on X: "The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery." President condones President Droupadi Murmu said the loss of lives in a stampede in Bengaluru is shocking and heartbreaking. In a post on X, the President extended her condolences to the bereaved families. "The loss of lives in the tragic happening at a stadium in Bengaluru is shocking and heartbreaking. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said.

Karnataka CM expresses grief Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted, "Deeply shocked by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede during the RCB victory celebrations near Chinnaswamy Stadium. A moment of joy has been eclipsed by sorrow. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Precautionary measures were taken by not allowing a victory parade, but the crowd surge near the stadium led to this tragedy. I urge everyone to always prioritise safety — above excitement, celebration, or crowd fervour." Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge posted, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic stampede in Bengaluru during the celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 victory. The loss of precious lives and the injuries sustained by many in this unfortunate incident are profoundly distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost loved ones, and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on X: "My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing a swift and full recovery to all those injured. In this hour of grief, I stand with the people of Bengaluru. The Karnataka government must provide all possible support and relief to the affected families. This tragedy is a painful reminder: no celebration is worth a human life. Every safety protocol for public events must be reviewed and strictly enforced -- lives must always come first." Senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad said, "The incident in which more than 11 people, including women, died in a stampede during the RCB cricket team's victory parade in Bengaluru is extremely shocking and regrettable. The condition of some of the injured in the stampede is serious, and the government should take immediate action to provide them with appropriate treatment."