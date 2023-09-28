Home / India News / Bengaluru traffic jam: Commuters stuck for 5 hours, kids reach home at 8 pm

Bengaluru traffic jam: Commuters stuck for 5 hours, kids reach home at 8 pm

The Outer Ring Road (ORR) area of the city was the worst hit, as people were stuck there for over five hours, and many commuters faced car breakdowns

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru faced a massive traffic jam on Wednesday, as vehicles were stuck on roads for hours. The city's Outer Ring Road (ORR) area was the worst affected, with people stuck there for over five hours and many commuters experiencing car breakdowns.

The city's tech corridor witnessed extensive traffic congestion due to various reasons, including protests organised by the "Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti" against the Cauvery River water dispute, Ganesh Visarjan, and a show by comedian Trevor Noah, which was later cancelled.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East) Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said, "Huge traffic pile-up on ORR from Marathalli to Sarjapur. Please instruct ITBT companies on ORR not to rush out because it's a huge jam due to an invariably large number of vehicles."

The Mahadevapura task force, which provides regular updates on roads and traffic in the city, shared a picture of the severe traffic jam on the Outer Ring Road. The task force posted on X, "Traffic congestion heat map today as compared to a typical Wednesday. Bengaluru Traffic Police on the ground to manage the situation even now."

The task force advised people to leave their offices only after 8 pm to avoid traffic congestion. It stated, "The entire Ring Road is experiencing massive traffic congestion in the evening as well. In the morning, many people took 2-3 hours to reach the office. Please leave the office after 8:00 pm if you are still in the office."

Users on X (formerly Twitter) shared their experiences. One user said that a school bus dropped children back home from school at 8 pm due to the heavy traffic in Bengaluru. Another wrote, "Absolutely horrendous traffic today, took five hours to commute to and from the office. Bangalore traffic at its peak!" A third user said, "It took five hours to reach my room from the office today, which is just 10 km away. Average speed 2 km/hr. Horrible traffic in Bengaluru."

Moreover, one user noted that two-wheelers were riding on both sides of the footpath, leaving no room for pedestrians. "Traffic congestion at Bellandur leaves no place for pedestrians. Two-wheelers riding on both sides on the footpath. What actions are you taking to penalise the bikers?" the user inquired.

The surge in traffic may have been exacerbated by several factors, including comedian Trevor Noah's show, which was scheduled to take place in the Outer Ring Road area. However, the show was cancelled as Noah was stuck in traffic for over 30 minutes to reach his destination. Many people left their offices early to attend the show, leading to an increase in the number of vehicles on the ORR. According to reports, the vehicle count, which was expected to be between 150,000 and 200,000, reached 359,000 by 7:30 pm.

Also Read

'Tried everything': Here's why Trevor Noah cancelled his Bangalore show

India's JAM trinity to push Africa's digital reach: Sunil Bharti Mittal

In G20 document, World Bank lauds India's digital public infrastructure

Amid strained ties, Canada pulling diplomats from India, citing 'threats'

Bengaluru Bandh today: Section 144 imposed; what's open and what's closed

Congress leader Deepak Singh booked for remarks against Smriti Irani

Mission to Venus already configured: Isro chairman post Chandrayaan-3 plans

Indian Railways sign deal with Indo-Russian JV for Vande Bharat trains

Uttarakhand CM assigns new roles to state leaders, names 10 appointees

Last date to apply for posts of Lokpal chairperson, members extended

Topics :BengaluruTraffic jamBS Web ReportscongestionTrafficBengaluru Metro

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: Report

Google, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at Asiad

Asian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

Fire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mount

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story