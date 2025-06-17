Home / India News / Beyond beaches: Goa to promote temple visits under spiritual tourism drive

Beyond beaches: Goa to promote temple visits under spiritual tourism drive

A meeting was held on Monday with representatives of all the 11 temples to discuss promotion of the pilgrimage circuit and resolve any coordination-related issues, says Kedar Naik

India tourism trends, off-season travel India, all-season destinations India, Goa monsoon travel, year-round travel destinations, Gen Z travel India, hybrid work tourism, experiential travel India, domestic tourism growth, weekend getaways India, tra
As part of the pilgrimage circuit, tourists will be taken around four temples in a day, covering the entire journey in two-three days, Naik said. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Goa government is planning to provide a spiritual experience to visitors, away from the beaches, by promoting a pilgrimage circuit comprising 11 iconic temples in the state, officials said on Tuesday.

These temples will be the highlight of the Goa Tourism's 'Ekadasha Teertha Yatra' campaign, they said.

A meeting was held on Monday with representatives of all the 11 temples to discuss promotion of the pilgrimage circuit and resolve any coordination-related issues, Goa Tourism Director Kedar Naik told PTI.

The 'Ekadasha Teertha Yatra' will cover the 11 temples representing Goa's rich spiritual legacy. 

ALSO READ: Waterways Leisure Tourism files DRHP for ₹727 crore IPO; check details here 

These include Sri Manguesh Temple in Mangeshi (North Goa), Sri Mahalasa Narayani Temple in Mardol (North Goa), Mahadev Temple in Tambdi Surla (South Goa) and Sri Shantadurga Temple in Fatorpa (South Goa).

As part of the pilgrimage circuit, tourists will be taken around four temples in a day, covering the entire journey in two-three days, Naik said.

The visitors will also be taken to other tourist attractions nearby, providing them a holistic travel experience, he said.

Naik said the committee members of the temples have welcomed the initiative and expressed support for its successful implementation.

"They also provided valuable inputs to ensure that the spiritual sanctity of each temple is maintained while hosting tourists," he said. 

Naik said that 'Ekadasha Teertha' is not just a tourism product, it is a "journey of spiritual immersion, local engagement and cultural preservation".

"We are grateful to the temple committees for their wholehearted support and valuable inputs, which will help us co-create a meaningful and respectful experience for all visitors," he added.

The committees emphasised the importance of formulating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the visitors. They also recommended that tourist itineraries be planned carefully during temple festivals and utsavs, he said.

Parking and traffic management emerged as another key concern, particularly when buses and large vehicles carrying tourists arrive at temple sites.

The temple committees urged the tourism department to consider site-specific solutions to ensure smooth visitor movement and avoid congestion, Naik said.

The Department of Tourism assured continued collaboration with all stakeholders to refine the yatra plan and uphold the core values of Goa's cultural and spiritual heritage, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ED questions Yuvraj Singh, Urvashi Rautela in endorsements of betting apps

LIVE news updates: Indian nationals in Tehran urged to move to safer areas

Air India plane crash: Centre's probe panel to submit report in 3 months

Delhi weather update: IMD forecasts rain, winds today, AQI 'satisfactory'

After Kedarnath crash, Uttarakhand to resume helicopter services on June 17

Topics :Goatourism in indiaReligious tourismHindu temples

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story