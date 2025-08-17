Home / India News / Voter list in machine-readable form can't be shared: CEC cites SC order

Voter list in machine-readable form can't be shared: CEC cites SC order

Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said that the voter list available on its website can be searched using a voter card number and can also be downloaded

CEC Gyanesh Kumar
The CEC said that in 2019, the top court had sided with its stand that a machine-readable format cannot be shared as it could compromise voters' privacy.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 8:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Citing a 2019 Supreme Court judgment, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday said that the voter list in machine-readable format cannot be shared with political parties.

He also said there was a difference between machine-readable and searchable formats.

Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said that the voter list available on its website can be searched using a voter card number and can also be downloaded.

He said the machine-readable format is barred as it can be edited and can lead to its misuse.

The Congress has been demanding the voter list in machine-readable format, saying it will help it flag flaws.

The CEC said that in 2019, the top court had sided with its stand that a machine-readable format cannot be shared as it could compromise voters' privacy.

Officials pointed out that the issue was already raised by the Congress before the Supreme Court in a writ petition in 2018 filed by Kamal Nath, the then president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee.

Referring to the Supreme Court verdict in Kamal Nath vs Election Commission of India, (2019), the officials said that the top court had observed that it found force in the submission of EC.

Clause 11.2.2.2 of the Election Manual uses the expression "text mode". The draft electoral roll in text mode has been supplied to the petitioner, the apex court had said.

"The clause nowhere says that the draft electoral roll has to be put up on the Chief Electoral Officer's website in a 'searchable PDF'.

"Therefore, the petitioner cannot claim, as a right, that the draft electoral roll should be placed on the website in a 'searchable mode'. It has only to be in 'text mode' and it is so provided," the apex court had observed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre running away from issues raised by Opposition: TMC's Derek O'Brien

People's support will shield EC when it walks the right path: Akhilesh

EC stands 'thoroughly exposed' for incompetence, partisanship: Cong

Kite-related disruptions on metro network fell sharply on I-Day: DMRC

Modi govt under pressure, won't conduct 'true caste census': Rahul Gandhi

Topics :Election Commission of Indiachief election commissionerCongress

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story