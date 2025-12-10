Home / India News / Blame govt, not just IndiGo for aviation crisis: CPI-M leader Rahim

Blame govt, not just IndiGo for aviation crisis: CPI-M leader Rahim

Rahim said despite a government order last Friday capping airfares at ₹18,000 for routes above 1,500 km, he found a Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram economy class ticket priced at ₹64,783 for same-day travel

AA Rahim, CPI(M)
Rahim warned against diluting FDTL rules or granting exceptions to IndiGo | Photo: X @AARahimdyfi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 1:20 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

CPI-M leader A A Rahim on Wednesday held the union government responsible for the recent IndiGo crisis, arguing that it was the direct result of unchecked privatisation and deregulation that has turned India's aviation sector into a duopoly.

He urged the government not to dilute Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules to accommodate the airline.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Rahim said the crisis was not IndiGo's alone. "The sole culprit behind this huge crisis is the Union government. This is the direct outcome of the government's neo-liberal economic policies, privatisation and deregulation of the Indian aviation sector," he said.

Pointing to market concentration, Rahim said IndiGo now operates 65.6 per cent of all flights while Air India handles 25.7 per cent. "More than 90 per cent of the Indian aviation sector is controlled by just two bosses, IndiGo and Tata," he said.

The CPI-M leader dismissed the government's promise that Air India's privatisation would transform the airline.

"In terms of safety, quality of service, and quality of aircraft, the situation is extremely poor. The government created a misconception that the public sector is useless, while private players are capable of miracles," Rahim said.

He accused Air India of exploiting the IndiGo crisis. "What is Tata's Air India doing during this so-called IndiGo crisis? It is profiting from human distress," he alleged.

Citing his own experience, Rahim said despite a government order last Friday capping airfares at ₹18,000 for routes above 1,500 km, he found a Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram economy class ticket priced at ₹64,783 for same-day travel on Wednesday morning. "What control does the government have? The government has no control over private carriers," he said.

Rahim warned against diluting FDTL rules or granting exceptions to IndiGo.

He called for strong regulatory mechanisms to control airfares and ensure passenger safety in a duopolistic market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha begins discussion on electoral reforms

Andhra CM calls for change in govt business rules to improve governance

Deepavali added to Unesco's heritage list, PM Modi hails global recognition

Goa CM Pramod Sawant holds high-level meet after nightclub fire kills 25

PM Modi urges people to participate in 'Your Money, Your Right' movement

Topics :IndiGo crisisindian governmentCPI M

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story