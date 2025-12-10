Home / India News / PM Modi urges people to participate in 'Your Money, Your Right' movement

PM Modi urges people to participate in 'Your Money, Your Right' movement

From October to December 5, 2025, 'Your Money, Your Right' camps were held in 477 districts, with the participation of public representatives and district administrations

Modi, Narendra Modi
Sharing the numbers, PM said, Indian banks are holding ₹78,000 crore of unclaimed money | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 12:33 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to participate in the 'Your Money, Your Right' movement, which has successfully returned ₹2,000 crore of unclaimed assets to rightful owners in the last two months.

The government launched 'Your Money, Your Right' nationwide campaign on October 4 to facilitate the settlement of unclaimed financial assets, including bank deposits, insurance, dividends, shares, mutual funds and pensions, to their legitimate claimants.

"Through the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders, notably the government, regulatory bodies, banks and other financial institutions, nearly ₹2,000 crore has already been returned to the rightful owners," Modi said in a social media post.

From October to December 5, 2025, camps were held in 477 districts, with the participation of public representatives, district administrations, and officials from financial institutions.

"But we want to scale up this movement in the coming days," he said, while urging people to take part in the 'Your Money, Your Right' movement!.

Sharing the numbers, he said, Indian banks are holding ₹78,000 crore of unclaimed money belonging to our own citizens.

Insurance companies have nearly ₹14,000 crore lying unclaimed, he said, adding that mutual fund companies have around ₹3,000 crore, and dividends worth ₹9,000 crore are also unclaimed.

Narendra Modi

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

