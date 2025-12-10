PM Modi urges people to participate in 'Your Money, Your Right' movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to participate in the 'Your Money, Your Right' movement, which has successfully returned ₹2,000 crore of unclaimed assets to rightful owners in the last two months.

The government launched 'Your Money, Your Right' nationwide campaign on October 4 to facilitate the settlement of unclaimed financial assets, including bank deposits, insurance, dividends, shares, mutual funds and pensions, to their legitimate claimants.

"Through the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders, notably the government, regulatory bodies, banks and other financial institutions, nearly ₹2,000 crore has already been returned to the rightful owners," Modi said in a social media post.