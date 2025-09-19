Home / India News / Bombay HC receives second bomb threat email in week, turns out to be hoax

Bombay HC receives second bomb threat email in week, turns out to be hoax

An email about a bomb blast in the court premises in south Mumbai was received on the official ID early in the morning

Bombay High Court
The high court had received a similar threat email on September 12, which led to the suspension of hearings for a few hours. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 12:57 PM IST
The Bombay High Court on Friday received a bomb threat email, the second in a week, which turned out to be a hoax after a thorough search, an official said.

An email about a bomb blast in the court premises in south Mumbai was received on the official ID early in the morning, he said.

Teams from the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and dog squad carried out a complete search, but nothing suspicious was found, the official said.

The court began functioning according to its regular timing, he said.

The high court had received a similar threat email on September 12, which led to the suspension of hearings for a few hours.

The police had registered a case against unidentified persons at the time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

