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CJP seeks Pradhan's resignation; Cabinet clears Bill for tougher punishment

The proposed law, likely to be introduced next week, comes as the Centre and CJP continue talks, with the student body reiterating its demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

nion Ministers Jitendra Singh and JP Nadda during a meeting with Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka
Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and JP Nadda during a meeting with Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka | Screengrab: PTI
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 4:00 PM IST
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The Union Cabinet has cleared a Bill proposing stricter punishment for examination paper leaks, The Economic Times reported. The proposed legislation is likely to be introduced in Parliament next week.
 
Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been leading protests over alleged examination irregularities, will hold another round of talks with the government on Saturday after nearly two hours of discussions on Friday failed to break the deadlock.
 
Following the meeting with Union ministers, CJP leader Saurav Das said the organisation had made it clear that its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was "non-negotiable". The student body also sought compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of students who died by suicide in connection with the alleged examination irregularities and demanded that all FIRs filed against protesters be withdrawn.
 
Union Minister JP Nadda said the government had heard the demands put forward by the CJP and would respond after considering them. He announced that representatives of the Centre and the CJP would meet again on July 25 to continue discussions.

Bill seeks tougher penalties, faster trials 

The move comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government would strengthen the legal framework to curb examination fraud. The Bill is also expected to include provisions to speed up prosecution, including the setting up of fast-track courts for paper leak cases. 
  The proposed legislation comes amid mounting concerns over recurring paper leaks and irregularities in competitive recruitment and entrance examinations. The Centre has faced increasing pressure from student protesters and opposition parties to strengthen the legal framework, deter organised malpractice and ensure greater accountability during public examinations.
 
While the text of the Bill has not yet been made public, it is expected to prescribe tougher penalties for those involved in leaking question papers and other examination-related offences. It may also introduce measures to expedite investigation and trial.
 
The proposed law is expected to build on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which came into force in June 2024 to curb organised cheating and paper leaks in recruitment and entrance examinations conducted by central agencies such as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), National Testing Agency (NTA), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).
 
Under the 2024 Act, organised paper leaks are classified as cognisable, non-bailable and non-compoundable offences. It prescribes imprisonment ranging from three to 10 years, depending on the offence, with fines of up to ₹10 lakh for individuals and at least ₹1 crore for organised crimes. Service providers found complicit in unfair practices can also face penalties, including recovery of the cost of conducting the examination.
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Topics :NEETUnion CabinetNEET UGNEET-UGEntrance ExamsIndian educationeducation systemBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

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