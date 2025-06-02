Monday, June 02, 2025 | 09:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Jailed influencer files plea in Kolkata court, says basic amenities denied

Jailed influencer files plea in Kolkata court, says basic amenities denied

The petition also said the influencer is receiving multiple threats from other inmates inside the jail, causing her to fear for her safety and well-being

Instagram influencer Sharmishtha Panoli

The following day, a Kolkata court sent her to judicial custody until 13 June. | Credit: Instagram

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The lawyer representing a 22-year-old influencer, who was recently arrested over a video containing alleged communal remarks, filed a petition in Alipore Court on Monday, claiming she is being denied essential facilities and is under threat in jail.
 
The court has asked for a report on the matter by 4 June, her lawyer, Mohammed Samimuddin, confirmed.
 
"No proper hygiene is maintained inside the Alipore Women's Correctional Home. My client is being denied basic amenities. She has kidney-related issues and has not been keeping well. Her medical condition is delicate and may deteriorate in the absence of basic health and hygiene facilities. We have submitted a petition and the court has sought a report by June 4," Samimuddin told news agency PTI.
 
 
The petition also said the influencer is receiving "multiple threats from other inmates inside the jail, causing her to fear for her safety and well-being".
 

Also Read

Instagram influencer Sharmishtha Panoli

Legal procedures followed while arresting female influencer: Kolkata Police

Instagram influencer Sharmishtha Panoli

Instagram influencer sent to 14-day judicial custody over viral video

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Evidence destroyed, CM can't disown responsibility: RG Kar victim's parents

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

West Bengal govt approaches HC for death sentence to RG Kar rape accused

Doctor Protest, Protest

Probe incomplete, many still free: RG Kar victim's parents ahead of verdict

"These threats are creating an unsafe environment, seriously affecting her mental peace and physical safety," the lawyer added.
 
Sharmishtha Panoli was arrested by Kolkata Police on Friday night from Gurugram in Haryana. She had allegedly posted a video with communal remarks, accusing Bollywood celebrities of remaining silent on Operation Sindoor.
 
The following day, a Kolkata court sent her to judicial custody until 13 June.
 
"In view of her medical condition and threats received, we have appealed for a separate room in judicial custody for safety and privacy, and to allow her to use a separate bathroom, in light of her kidney ailments and the need for hygiene," Samimuddin said.
 
According to the police, she has been charged under multiple legal provisions, including those related to promoting enmity between different groups, acts meant to offend religious sentiments, and causing intentional insult likely to lead to a breach of peace.
 

More From This Section

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

LIVE news updates: 16 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh, say police

amit shah oath

Expand loan facility to Primary Agricultural Credit Societies: Amit Shah

Supreme Court, SC

NEET-PG 2025 deferred as SC asks NBEMS to conduct exam in single shift

Salman Khurshid

Is it so difficult to be patriotic, asks Khurshid amid Op Sindoor outreach

Delhi High Court

Hosps shouldn't insist on ID proof of rape survivors seeking abortion: HC

Topics : Kolkata police Kolkata Influencer campaign Operation Sindoor Gurugram indian jails

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon