CAQM revokes stage-III Grap measures as Delhi's air quality improves

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage-III measures under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), following an improvement in Delhi's air quality.

This comes after the Delhi-NCR received rainfall on Saturday evening.

However, actions under Stage I and Stage II remain in effect, with authorities emphasising vigilance to prevent further deterioration.

The decision was made after the Sub-Committee on GRAP reviewed the current air quality index (AQI) levels and forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

Despite the easing of Stage-III restrictions, authorities have urged citizens to adhere to GRAP-II guidelines, particularly as weather conditions during winter can exacerbate pollution levels.

According to an official order, owing to a WD (Western Disturbance) on January 11-12, there were rains around Delhi-NCR and the AQI of Delhi has shown a significant improvement owing to the favourable meteorological conditions.

"The AQI of Delhi was recorded as 278 at 4:00 PM today which is 72 points below the 350 mark to implement the Stage-III as per the extant directives of the Hon'ble Supreme Court," said the order.

Further, the forecast by IMD predicts another WD (Western Disturbance) in the region aroundJanuary 14-15, 2025.

Following AQI improvement, the CAQM has withdrawn Stage-III restrictions, which were reinstated on January 9, 2025, after the AQI breached the 350 mark.

These measures, categorized under "Severe" air quality, were implemented per Supreme Court directives to address worsening pollution.

Despite the revocation, actions under Stages I and II will remain enforced. Implementing agencies are tasked with intensifying efforts to maintain air quality.

Sites previously shut down for non-compliance with statutory guidelines will not resume operations without explicit clearance from the Commission.

Authorities have urged the public to follow the GRAP-II Citizen Charter to help sustain improvements.

The Sub-Committee highlighted that while AQI levels show improvement, winter weather conditions remain a concern.

"We aim to ensure AQI levels do not slip further," the committee stated, reiterating its commitment to closely monitor the situation and make adjustments as required.

The CAQM's approach aligns with the Supreme Court's directive issued in December 2024, mandating immediate escalation of GRAP measures if the AQI surpasses critical thresholds.