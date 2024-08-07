Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / CBI takes over probe into UPSC aspirants deaths in Delhi coaching centre

CBI takes over probe into UPSC aspirants deaths in Delhi coaching centre

Court had castigated police and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the students' deaths, saying it was unable to fathom how they could not come out of basement, so CBI was asked to take over

UPSC coaching, UPSC exam coaching centre, coaching centre
The court had also asked the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to nominate a senior officer to oversee the probe by the CBI into the criminal case.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The CBI has taken over the probe into the deaths of three civil services aspirants at a coaching centre in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

Shreya Yadav (25) from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala drowned after water gushed into the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar here following heavy rains on July 27.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case from Delhi Police following a Delhi High Court order.

The court had castigated police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the students' deaths, saying it was unable to fathom how they could not come out of the basement. It also sought to know whether the doors were blocked or staircases narrow.

"What's your line of looking? How did the children drown? You have done an investigation now. We are on August 2. Why were they not able to come out of the basement? It doesn't get flooded immediately. Water takes at least two-three minutes to fill a basement, it can't happen in a minute. Why were they not able to come out," the court had asked.

The court had also asked the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to nominate a senior officer to oversee the probe by the CBI into the criminal case.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Manish Sisodia not innocent, 'neck deep' in scam: ED, CBI tell SC

HC dismisses Kejriwal's plea challenging CBI arrest in liquor policy scam

Delhi HC to rule on Kejriwal's bail plea in Excise policy case today

Delhi High Court transfers investigation into coaching centre deaths to CBI

Delhi Court directs 4 accused in CBI custody in $15 mn cyber fraud case

Topics :UPSCCBIcoachingIASMCDCentral Bureau of Investigation

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story