Home / India News / Govt to allow harvest, sale of sandalwood from pvt land: Kerala minister

Govt to allow harvest, sale of sandalwood from pvt land: Kerala minister

Saseendran added that one crore sandalwood saplings would be planted across Kerala and that farmers would receive the full sale value of sandalwood trees

forest, jungle, environment, trees
Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran said the government plans to move forward with a comprehensive forest policy. (Representative photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Kozhikode (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Friday said the state government will enact legislation permitting the Forest Department to harvest and sell sandalwood trees grown on private land.

He made the announcement while inaugurating the State-level Wildlife Week celebrations organised by the Forest and Wildlife Department at Sree Narayana Guru College, Chelannur.

The minister said farmers will be able to generate additional income through sandalwood cultivation. As the first step, legislation will be enacted within a year to allow the Forest Department to harvest and sell sandalwood trees grown on private land, a government release said.

Saseendran added that one crore sandalwood saplings would be planted across Kerala and that farmers would receive the full sale value of sandalwood trees.

He said the government plans to move forward with a comprehensive forest policy.

According to Saseendran, 100 colleges in the state will be designated as Knowledge Partner Institutions to collaborate permanently in research, awareness, and education related to forestry and wildlife.

Students will also be able to take up internships and short research projects, he added.

At the function, the minister inaugurated the district-level launch of the 'tree banking' scheme initiated by the Social Forestry Division.

Awards were also presented to schools and colleges for projects such as Nakshatra Vanam (Star Forest) and Butterfly Gardens.

Forest Department officers and representatives of various civic bodies participated in the event, which concluded with a wildlife quiz.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IMD issues orange alert in Jharkhand as heavy rain lashes five districts

Jan Suraaj Party to unveil first list of Bihar poll candidates on October 9

Heavy rain likely in some districts of West Bengal as depression lingers

Child marriage cases surged six-fold in 2023, Assam leads with 90%: NCRB

Dubai man takes Customs dept to court over Rolex: Here's what Delhi HC said

Topics :India NewsKeralasalesforest

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story