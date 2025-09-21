Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation today at 5 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm today, September 21. This comes a day before the rollout of the GST reforms announced by the Cabinet, though the subject of the Prime Minister's address is yet to be known.

Items such as ghee, paneer, butter, namkeen, ketchup, jam, dry fruits, coffee and ice cream are set to become cheaper following GST rationalisation. Aspirational goods like televisions, air-conditioners and washing machines will also see price cuts. Several FMCG companies have already announced reductions in prices.

Medicines and medical devices

GST on most drugs, formulations and medical devices including glucometers and diagnostic kits has been reduced to 5 per cent. This will bring down the cost of medicines for the common man. The government has directed pharmacies to revise maximum retail prices or sell medicines at lower rates after factoring in GST cut benefits.

Cement sector gains

Home builders are expected to benefit from a sharp cut in GST on cement, reduced to 18 per cent from the earlier 28 per cent.

Automobiles emerge as biggest beneficiary

The automobile sector is the largest beneficiary, with GST rates now 18 per cent on small cars and 28 per cent on big cars. Several car companies have already announced price reductions.