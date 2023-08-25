Home / India News / Centre warns media outlets of action over ads of gambling platforms

The central government on Friday warned media outlets against publishing or displaying advertisements of online betting platforms, failing which they would face legal action

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representational image

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 2:42 PM IST
The central government on Friday warned media outlets against publishing or displaying advertisements of online betting platforms, failing which they would face legal action.

In an advisory issued to newspapers, television channels, digital media, social media platforms, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting asked them to immediately refrain from showing advertisements/promotional content of betting and gambling platforms in any form.

The government would be constrained to take appropriate action under various statutes, if they fail to abide by the order, the advisory said.

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

