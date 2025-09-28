TVK chief Vijay's rally stampede kills 36: How the incident unfolded

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday confirmed that 36 people, including eight children and 16 women, died after stampede took place at actor-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur.

The incident occurred about 400 km from Chennai during a massive gathering addressed by Vijay, the chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Probe and compensation announced

Stalin convened a meeting of senior officials at the state Secretariat to review the situation and announced a Commission of Inquiry led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate the tragedy.

He also declared an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the victims. “The situation is worrisome,” Stalin said, adding that he had directed Health Minister Ma Subramanian, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh, and the District Collector to provide immediate assistance. The Chief Minister will visit Karur later in the day.

Union government response The Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government. Home Minister Amit Shah spoke separately with Governor R N Ravi and Stalin to review the situation and assured all possible central support. How the incident unfolded Officials said the stampede broke out around 7.30 pm, shortly after Vijay began addressing supporters who had been waiting for hours to see him. As people started fainting and collapsing in the crowd, the actor-politician paused his speech. Many of those affected were women and children. Condolences pour in President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the incident and conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families.