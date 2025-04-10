Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 08:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Singapore's Changi reclaims world's best airport title from Doha's Hamad

Singapore's Changi reclaims world's best airport title from Doha's Hamad

Asian airports led the rankings at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2025, with Tokyo's Haneda and Narita, and Seoul's Incheon rounding out the top five

Singapore’s Changi airport, Changi airport

Singapore’s Changi regained the title of world’s best airport in 2025, edging out Doha’s Hamad International. Image: Wikipedia

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Sheryl Tian Tong Lee
 
Singapore’s Changi regained the title of world’s best airport in 2025, edging out Doha’s Hamad International, which took the number one spot last year.
 
Overall, Asian airports led the rankings at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2025, with Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita, and Seoul’s Incheon rounding out the top five. 
 
Among the biggest gainers in recent years, Hong Kong International Airport jumped into sixth position from 33rd two years ago.

Also Read

flights, planes

Thiruvananthapuram airport to halt flights on April 11 for divine crossover

PremiumMumbai Airport's Terminal 1 to be razed over safety concerns: AERA

Mumbai Airport's Terminal 1 to be razed over safety concerns: AERA

airplane, airport

DIAL cries foul over flight operations from Hindon airport in Ghaziabad

airports, airport

Adani's new $2.1 billion Navi Mumbai airport draws low-cost carriers

air cargo airplane aviation

Bengaluru airport inaugurates Rs 120 crore domestic cargo terminal

 
Europe’s Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome Fiumicino, Munich and Zurich also made the top 10. Meanwhile US airports continued to perform poorly, with the highest ranked, Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport, coming in 27th.
 
 
In other moves:
 
  • New York’s JFK rose four places to 89th; LaGuardia climbed from 33 to 29
  • Melbourne retained its title as the top-ranking Australian airport, up three places to 16th
  • London Heathrow fell one spot to 22nd, while Gatwick climbed 12 spots to 36
  • Guangzhou, China’s top-ranked facility, fell 6 places to 31
  • Berlin Brandenburg was the most improved airport, climbing to 58 from 100 previously
 
It is the 13th time Changi has been rated the world’s best airport by Skytrax. The Singaporean gateway also won the best airport dining award, and the best washrooms award, with bathrooms being “a major driver of customer satisfaction during their airport experience,” Skytrax Chief Executive Officer Edward Plaisted said in the statement.
 
The Skytrax World Airport Awards are determined by customer satisfaction surveys.
 
These are the world’s 10 best airports of 2025, alongside last year’s rankings: 
 

More From This Section

Elon Musk, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Elon Musk's 'relentless' campaign to undermine us must stop, says OpenAI

White House

House GOP holdouts threaten Trump's budget, tax cut bill as votes delayed

US President Donald Trump

Trump targets 'Anonymous' author, ex-cyber chief in retribution move

US Federal Reserve, Fed

US Fed could be in 'difficult' spot with higher prices, slower hiring

Donald Trump

Trump reverses Biden-era rule, allows more water flow from showerheads

Topics : Airports Singapore Doha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

Explore News

Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiTrump Tariff PauseRBI Cuts Repo RatesRCB vs DC Playing 11RBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon