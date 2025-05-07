Chennai, Kalpakkam civil defence drill today: What residents should expect

ALSO READ: Pahalgam: India hits 9 terror sites in Pakistan, PoK with precision strikes As part of a nationwide preparedness exercise initiated by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Tamil Nadu's Chennai and Kalpakkam are among the districts that will witness a large-scale civil defence mock drill today. Residents are advised to stay calm and cooperate with authorities during the simulated emergency operations. Kalpakkam hosts the only nuclear plant in India with a Fast Breeder Test Reactor (FBTR) and a Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR), besides affiliated research installations. Moreover, the Madras Atomic Power Station is also situated in Kalpakkam. It is around 80 km south of Chennai. ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor: What we know so far about Indian missile strikes in Pak India has retaliated and hit terrorist infrastructure deep in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the wake of attack in Pahalgam on April 22.As part of a nationwide preparedness exercise initiated by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Tamil Nadu's Chennai and Kalpakkam are among the districts that will witness a large-scale civil defence mock drill today. Residents are advised to stay calm and cooperate with authorities during the simulated emergency operations. Kalpakkam hosts the only nuclear plant in India with a Fast Breeder Test Reactor (FBTR) and a Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR), besides affiliated research installations. Moreover, the Madras Atomic Power Station is also situated in Kalpakkam. It is around 80 km south of Chennai.

The exercise is part of a pan-India mock drill being conducted across 244 civil defence districts, according to a directive issued by the MHA through the Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards. The objective is to test the country’s readiness in event of an hostile attack.

What to expect

The mock drill will include air-raid siren tests, blackout simulations, mock evacuations, and emergency rescue operations. It will involve coordination between municipal bodies, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services department, and the police.

Moreover, it will include the participation of Home Guards personnel, youth groups like NCC, NSS, and NYKS, college and school students, and local residents of categorised Civil Defence districts.

Why is the mock drill happening?

Following the Pahalgam attack, India has imposed various diplomatic measures and conducted multiple military drills. Meanwhile, the Pakistan military has said that it has test-fired two missiles, even as its troops have been violating ceasefire protocols along the Line of Control for over 12 days now.

In its letter to various states and union territories, the Directorate General Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards said, "In the current geo-political scenario, new and complex threats/challenges have emerged, hence, it would be prudent that optimum civil defence preparedness in the states/UTs is maintained at all times."