Chhath Puja Special Trains: Indian Railways to run 283 special trains

The Indian railways has announced to run 283 special trains in 4480 trips this year during the Chhath Puja festival. The East Central Railways plans to operate 42 trips to Bihar with new trains towards Bihar this year ahead of Chhath Puja.

These special trains will be operationalised to manage the huge crowd movement by forming queues at the terminus status under the supervision of RPF staff to manage the orderly movement of all the passengers in unreserved coaches.

The Ministry of Railways issued a statement mentioning that these special trains are planned to connect major destinations throughout the country on railway routes like Danapur-Saharsa, Okha-Naharlagun, Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur, Howrah-Raxaul, Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri, Delhi-Patna, Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Kochuveli-Bengaluru, Danapur- Bengaluru, Puri-Patna, Benaras- Mumbai, Ambala-Saharsa, among others.

RPF personnel deployed The RPF personnel will also be deployed at major stations to ensure the security of passengers.

According to the railway ministry, officers are deployed on emergency duty to ensure the smooth movement of trains and passengers. Staff are deployed in various sections to attend to any disruptions on priority during these rail services.

"May I Help You" booths will be set up on important stations, where RPF personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of the passengers. Medical teams will also be made available at the major stations, and just a call away, with the paramedical team also present.

The Ministry of Railway stated "A watch on any malpractice is being strictly monitored by the Security and Vigilance Department staff. Instructions for maintaining cleanliness at waiting halls, retiring rooms, platforms in particular, and at stations in general, have been given by Zonal Headquarters."

Chhath Puja Special Trains Full List 03255/03256 Patna Jn – Anand Vihar Terminal – Patna Jn This train 03255 will depart from Patna Jn at 22:20 hours every Thursday and Sunday and will reach Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi at 15.00 hours the next day.

On the return journey, the 03256 train will leave Anand Vihar Terminal at 11.30 p.m. every Monday and Friday while returning to Patna Jn at 05:20 p.m. the next day.

02391/02392 Patna Jn – Anand Vihar Terminal – Patna Jn

This 02391 train will depart from Patna Jn at 10.20 every Saturday, and the train will reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 3.00 pm the next day.

While returning, Train number 02392 Anand Vihar Terminal – Patna Jn Superfast Special train will return at 11.30 pm every Sunday and reach Patna Jn at 5.20 pm the next day. The train will run from November 26, 2023, to December 10, 2023.

03635/03636 Gaya-Anand Vihar Terminal-Gaya

This 03635 train departs from Gaya at 2.15 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and reaches its destination Anand Vihar Terminal at 05:00 am the next day. The train will run between November 20 to December 8.

During its return journey, the train (03636) will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 07:00 am every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and the train will reach its destination Gaya at 08:45 pm the next day.

05557/05558 Jaynagar-Anand Vihar Terminal-Jaynagar

The 05557 train will depart from Jaynagar at 6.00 a.m. every Tuesday and reach its destination Anand Vihar Terminal at 5.00 a.m. the next day. The train will depart from November 21 to December 5.

The train (05558) will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 07:30 am every Wednesday in its return journey and will reach Jayanagar at 06:30 am the next day.