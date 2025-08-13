'I will look into it': CJI Gavai on Delhi-NCR stray dog removal order

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Wednesday said he will re-examine the Supreme Court’s recent order to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets. The assurance came after concerns were raised by animal welfare groups and others in society.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had directed authorities to shift all stray dogs from residential areas to shelters . The move followed a rise in dog bite incidents and rabies cases in the region.

When the matter was brought up before the CJI on Wednesday, he was reminded of an earlier court order. That order had prohibited both the relocation and killing of stray dogs and required authorities to follow the Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules and other relevant laws, Live Law reported.

When the matter was brought up before the CJI on Wednesday, he was reminded of an earlier court order. That order had prohibited both the relocation and killing of stray dogs and required authorities to follow the Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules and other relevant laws, Live Law reported.

"I will look into it," the CJI said, raising hopes among thousands of animal lovers who oppose mass relocation of street dogs. What the Supreme Court ordered on Monday The apex court asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to create special shelters and start removing stray dogs from public areas immediately, focusing first on high-risk zones. Authorities in Noida and Gurugram have also been told to: • Maintain daily records of dogs captured and housed • Ensure adequate shelters are built within eight weeks

• Staff these shelters to carry out sterilisation and vaccination • Install CCTV cameras in shelters • Prevent the release of any dog back onto the streets without permission The court stressed that "no compromise" would be allowed in this drive. It also warned of strict action against anyone trying to obstruct the relocation. Peta India strongly opposes the move Animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) India has sharply criticised the Supreme Court's order. Advocacy Associate Shaurya Agrawal called it "impractical and illogical" and said it could "create chaos and more problems".