CJP set to hold talks with govt after Wangchuk ends hunger strike

The government and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) are set to hold talks on Friday at the Constitution Club of India here after the Centre "agreed" to the outfit's request that the meeting be held at a neutral venue.

There was no official confirmation from the government on it so far.

The development comes hours after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike late on Thursday night following government assurances on his key demands.

The meeting is likely to be held around 12.30 pm.

CJP national spokesperson Saurav Das said the outfit welcomed the government's decision to "accept its request for a neutral venue".

"A discussion has been called. We are very happy that the government has agreed to our request that the meeting should be held at a neutral venue, and the Constitution Club of India has been chosen," Das told reporters. "I hope the government comes with an open mind and listens to the people," he said. The CJP had earlier declined the government's invitation to hold talks at a minister's residence or office, insisting that discussions should take place at a neutral venue. The last round of talks between the two sides took place on July 20, when CJP national spokespersons Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union Health Minister J P Nadda at his residence.