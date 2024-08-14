CM Dhami pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi; flags off cleanliness drive

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of Independence Day.

CM Dhami also flagged off a cleanliness drive being operated by the Panchayati Raj Department for 13 districts from Gandhi Park in Dehradun on Wednesday.

He also administered the oath of cleanliness to everyone, on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also paid tribute to the victims of Partition on the occasion of 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

"On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, I pay tribute to the lakhs of families who suffered the pain of Partition, enduring many tortures. On this day in 1947, the country was divided based on religion. Due to this poison of discrimination and ill-will given to the country, lakhs of brothers and sisters had to be displaced and thousands of people had to lose their lives," CM Dhami said in a post on X.