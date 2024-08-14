Medical svcs disrupted in Raj govt hospitals as resident docs go on strike

Medical services were partially affected in government hospitals in some parts of Rajasthan as the strike called by resident doctors over the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee in Kolkata entered its second day on Wednesday. The Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors (JARD) president Dr Manohar Siyol said emergency services are unaffected but non-essential services are suspended by the resident doctors. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Apart from Jaipur, resident doctors in other parts of the state, including Udaipur and Jodhpur, are also on strike, he said. "We are continuing our strike. The strike will continue until our demands are fulfilled," he said.

The resident doctors are demanding a transparent investigation, resignation of responsible authorities, adequate compensation to the family of the victim, implementation of the central protection act and workplace safety measures at all medical colleges across the country.

However, senior doctors have been engaged in OPDs in order to ensure smooth functioning.

More From This Section

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), which called for a nationwide indefinite strike over the incident, on Tuesday night said it was calling off its strike as Union Health Minister J P Nadda has accepted their demands.

However, the medics at the central government-run AIIMS, the Indira Gandhi Hospital and other resident doctors' associations, including the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), said their stir would continue until a central law to curb attacks on medical personnel is implemented.