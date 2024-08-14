Mumbai-bound AI flight suffers bird-hit at Goa airport, take-off aborted

An Air India flight with 116 passengers on board, which was about to depart from the Dabolim airport in Goa for Mumbai, had to abort its take-off due to a bird-hit on Wednesday morning, a senior official said.

The incident took place at 6.45 am. Due to the bird-hit, smoke started emanating from the aircraft's engine following which the flight take-off was aborted, airport director M C Jayarajan told reporters in Vasco.

The air traffic controller reported the incident to senior authorities, he said.

The flight with 116 passengers on board was scheduled for Mumbai from the Goa International Airport at Dabolim, located near Vasco in South Goa, the official said.