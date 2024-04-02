CM Kejriwal starts day with tea, breakfast; a look at his routine in Tihar

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was sent to 15-day judicial custody a day ago, in connection with now scrapped liquor policy case began Tuesday morning with tea and breakfast in Tihar Jail as per the prison rules, sources said.

On April 1, a Delhi court remanded Kejriwal to 15-day judicial custody in the excise policy case and sent him to Tihar Jail till April 15. The court has permitted him to have home-cooked meals and carry with him the prescribed medications for his diabetes.

According to the sources, the Delhi Chief Minister lodged in Jail Number 2 of the high security Tihar Jail was given an isolation room and was provided with a table and a chair to keep three books, as per the court's order.

"Kejriwal slept on his own bed, which was different from the regular one provided by the jail authority. Since the area was small, he could have faced difficulty but didn't complain about it," the sources in the Tihar jail said on Tuesday.

They further said that officials saw him keeping his devices like a sugar sensor and glucometer, isabgol, glucose, and toffees on his table. The court had directed jail authorites to allow Kejriwal to carry these items to be used in case of sudden dip in his sugar levels.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Chief Minister woke up early and was served breakfast and tea at 6:40 am. "After an early lunch, he will have to go back to his cell at 12 noon and have to stay there till 3 pm," the sources said .

Kejriwal was taken to jail on Monday afternoon after the conclusion of his Enforcement Directorate custodial remand. The ED cast the Delhi Chief Minister as the "kingpin" in the alleged scam, and told the court the AAP leader had given "evasive replies" and concealed information relevant to the investigation.

In the year 2014 too the AAP leader was lodged in Tihar jail after he refused to furnish a bail amount of Rs 10,000 in a defamation case filed against him by BJP leader Nitin Gadkari.

Other AAP leaders currently lodged in Tihar are Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Sanjay Singh.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, who is also former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter is also lodged in Tihar jail.