Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / CM Mamata urges all to maintain peace in Bengal after Bangladesh crisis

CM Mamata urges all to maintain peace in Bengal after Bangladesh crisis

I would appeal to all citizens of West Bengal to maintain peace and avoid all forms of provocation, CM Mamata Banerjee told reporters at the West Bengal assembly

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM
Whatever decision the Centre takes on this issue, we will abide by it: West Bengal CM | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 6:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Amid the ongoing unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and avoid provocation.

Declining to comment on developments in Bangladesh, the chief minister said it is a matter for the Ministry of External Affairs to respond.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"I would appeal to all citizens of West Bengal to maintain peace and avoid all forms of provocation," Banerjee told reporters at the West Bengal assembly.

"Whatever decision the Centre takes on this issue, we will abide by it," she said.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned and left the country, several news reports said, amid massive protests against her government that claimed more than 106 lives in the last two days.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SC orders Mamata Banerjee-govt to justify OBC status for 77 communities

West Bengal floods: Mamata points finger at Jharkhand; Assam CM hits back

Concept of passive governor is gone, says WB Governor Ananda Bose

West Bengal CM slams GST on insurance premiums, urges Centre to reconsider

TMC requests govt to withdraw GST on health, medical insurance premiums

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalBangladeshSheikh HasinaMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story