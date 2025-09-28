Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 12:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TVK chief Vijay's rally stampede kills 36: How the incident unfolded

TVK chief Vijay's rally stampede kills 36: How the incident unfolded

The incident occurred about 400 km from Chennai during a massive gathering addressed by Vijay, the chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam

stampede

Photo: PTI

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday confirmed that 36 people, including eight children and 16 women, died after stampede took place at actor-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur.
 
The incident occurred about 400 km from Chennai during a massive gathering addressed by Vijay, the chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
 
Probe and compensation announced
 
Stalin convened a meeting of senior officials at the state Secretariat to review the situation and announced a Commission of Inquiry led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate the tragedy.
 
He also declared an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the victims. “The situation is worrisome,” Stalin said, adding that he had directed Health Minister Ma Subramanian, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh, and the District Collector to provide immediate assistance. The Chief Minister will visit Karur later in the day.
 

Union government response
 
The Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government. Home Minister Amit Shah spoke separately with Governor R N Ravi and Stalin to review the situation and assured all possible central support.
 
How the incident unfolded
 
Officials said the stampede broke out around 7.30 pm, shortly after Vijay began addressing supporters who had been waiting for hours to see him. As people started fainting and collapsing in the crowd, the actor-politician paused his speech. Many of those affected were women and children.
 
Condolences pour in
 
President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the incident and conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a message on X, said: “The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured.”
 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his sorrow on X, writing: “Deeply pained by the tragic loss of lives in a stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to the Almighty to give them the strength to bear this grief and for the speedy recovery of the injured.”
 

Topics : M K Stalin Stampede Indian deaths Tamil Nadu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

