Commercial flight operations begin at Shivamogga airport in Karnataka

The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility from Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region of Karnataka

Press Trust of India Shivamogga (K'taka)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 1:17 PM IST
Flight operations took off at Shivamogga airport in Karnataka on Thursday with an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru landing here.

Karnataka Minister M B Patil, former chief minister and veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, along with Lok Sabha member from Shivamogga B Y Raghavendra were among those who were onboard the flight to this district headquarters town.

"This is a historic moment," said Patil, the Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister, before boarding the flight in Bengaluru.

"Tickets have been booked for the next three weeks in advance. There is good demand," Patil said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Shivamogga airport on February 27, coinciding with the 80th birthday of Yediyurappa. Shivamogga is the home district of the Karnataka BJP strongman, a four-time CM.

The new airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The passenger terminal building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour, officials said.

The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility from Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region of Karnataka, they said.

Others on the inaugural flight today included former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa and former minister Araga Jnanendra, who hail from the district.

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 1:17 PM IST

