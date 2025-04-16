Home / India News / Couples marrying against parents' wishes can't claim police protection: HC

Couples marrying against parents' wishes can't claim police protection: HC

The court gave the ruling while deciding an application filed by a couple seeking protection. It said the court can provide security to a couple in a deserving case but in the absence of any threat

marriage
The court gave the ruling while deciding an application filed by a couple seeking protection. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Prayagraj
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 11:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Allahabad High Court has observed that couples who marry of their own will against the wishes of their parents cannot claim police protection as a matter of right unless there is a real threat perception to their life and liberty.

The court gave the ruling while deciding an application filed by a couple seeking protection.

It said the court can provide security to a couple in a deserving case but in the absence of any threat perception, such a couple must "learn to support each other and face the society".

Justice Saurabh Srivastava made this observation while hearing a writ petition filed by Shreya Kesarwani and her husband seeking police protection and a direction for the private respondents not to interfere in their peaceful marital life.

The court after going through the averments made in their petition, disposed of their writ petition, noting that there was no serious threat perception to the petitioners.

Disposing of the writ petition, the court observed, "There is no requirement of passing any order for providing police protection to them in the light of judgment rendered by the Supreme Court in the case of Lata Singh Vs State of UP and another, wherein it has been held that the courts are not meant to provide protection to such youths who have simply fled to marry according to their own wishes."  The court also observed that there was no material or reason to conclude that the petitioners' life and liberty were in peril.

"There is not even an iota of evidence to evince that private respondents (relatives of either of the petitioners) are likely to cause physical or mental assault to the petitioners," the court noted.

Also Read

Karnataka HC asks Google to furnish 50% of FEMA penalties as bank guarantee

Premium

Only 95 out of 795 judges across 25 HCs, SC have declared assets: Data

Karnataka HC lifts NCLT freeze on Aakash Educational Services stake sale

SC sets aside HC order against Tehseen, says courts not moral police

Progress is not only judgment but ease of justice: MP HC chief justice

In addition, the court noted that the petitioners had not submitted a specific application in the form of information to the concerned police authorities to file any FIR against the alleged illegal conduct of the private respondents.

However, noting that the petitioners had already submitted a representation to the superintendent of police (SP), Chitrakoot district, the court said, "In case the concerned police find a real threat perception, they will do the needful in accordance with law."  Against this backdrop, the court stressed that if any person misbehaves or manhandles them, the courts and the police authorities are there to come to their rescue.

In its decision dated April 4, the court disposed of the plea, holding that the petitioners cannot claim security as a matter of course or right.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Courts must flag cash deals of Rs 2 lakh or more to tax dept, says SC

Waqf hearing: When we sit on bench, we lose our religion, says CJI

Let's befriend every language: SC rejects plea to remove Urdu sign board

HADP to build Rs 1 trillion agri-economy for J&K by 2030: Omar Abdullah

Premium

World Heritage Day: Check in at Mumbai airport, check out the artefacts

Topics :High CourtAllahabadSupreme Court

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story