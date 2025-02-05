Cultural performances at Maha Kumbh featuring renowned artistes from Feb 7

Cultural programmes at the Maha Kumbh will start on February 7, showcasing the vibrancy of India's artistic heritage at one of the biggest religious congregations in the world.

According to a statement from the Uttar Pradesh government, the Culture Department has finalised all preparations for grand performances that would feature some of the country's most celebrated artistes over four days at the Ganga Pandal.

The lineup includes performances of Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly on February 7, playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy on February 8, classical dancer Sonal Mansingh and singer Suresh Wadkar on February 9, and renowned singer Hariharan on February 10.

The performances aim to present a "confluence of cultures," reflecting the spiritual and artistic essence of the Maha Kumbh.

Besides the performance of Dona Ganguly, the wife of former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly, February 7 will also witness performances by Sufi singers Yogesh Gandharv and Abha Gandharv, classical musician Suma Sudhindra from Karnataka, and Dr Devkinandan Sharma from Mathura, who will present a Rasleela performance.

On February 8, playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy will perform along with violinist Dr L Subramaniam. The other performances on this day include Manipuri dance by Preeti Patel from Kolkata, a Sarod recital by Narendra Nath from West Bengal, and another Rasleela performance by Dr Devkinandan Sharma.

February 9 will feature renowned singer Suresh Wadkar's Sugam Sangeet performance, Hindustani classical music by Padma Shri Madhup Mudgal from Delhi, and Odissi dance by Sonal Mansingh and Dr Devkinandan Sharma will continue to present the Rasleela performance on this day as well, according to the government statement.

The final day of performances on February 10 will include a Sugam Sangeet recital by Hariharan, an Odissi dance performance by Shubhda Varadkar from Mumbai, and a Carnatic music presentation by Sudha from Tamil Nadu, it added.

However, all cultural programmes will be suspended from February 11 to 13 due to the sacred Magh Purnima Snan on February 12, as per the government statement.