CV Ananda Bose resigns as Bengal Governor; TN Guv RN Ravi to replace

In a sudden move days before the assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be announced, Governor CV Ananda Bose resigned from his chair in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

A "shocked" West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Tamil Nadu Governor and ex-deputy NSA, R N Ravi, will hold additional charge of West Bengal following Bose's exit.

Bose, who was appointed Bengal governor on November 17, 2022, told PTI: "Yes, I have resigned. I have been the Governor of Bengal for three-and-a-half years; it's enough for me." He, however, did not disclose the grounds of his sudden resignation and whether there was any political pressure that may have prompted his decision.

"I have learnt from Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) that RN Ravi will replace CV Ananda Bose as Bengal governor," Banerjee wrote on her social media handle. Banerjee alleged that there's a likelihood of Bose being forced to resign "under pressure" from Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the assembly elections. In a post on X, Banerjee said she was "shocked and deeply concerned" by the sudden development and claimed that she was not certain of the reasons behind it. "The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment. However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the Governor has been subjected to some pressure from the Union Home Minister to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming state assembly elections," Banerjee said.