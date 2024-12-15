Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Dairy farms in Delhi asked to get pollution control consent within 15 days

Dairy farms in Delhi asked to get pollution control consent within 15 days

Committee issued a public notice directing all 'gaushalas' and dairy farms with 15 or more cattle, and all dairies operating in dairy colonies in Delhi to apply for mandatory consent

milk
These guidelines categorise dairy farms and 'gaushalas' as 'Orange' and 'Green' categories respectively under pollution control norms
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 12:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has directed cow shelters and dairy farms in the city to obtain pollution control consent within 15 days, warning of strict action in case of non-compliance.

The Committee issued a public notice on Sunday directing all 'gaushalas' and dairy farms with 15 or more cattle, and all dairies operating in dairy colonies in Delhi to apply for mandatory consent under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

The directive has been issued in compliance with recent court orders and must be adhered to within 15 days of the notice, failing which legal action will be initiated.

The notice follows the "Guidelines for Environmental Management of Dairy Farms and Gaushalas" issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as per the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order on May 20, 2020.

These guidelines categorise dairy farms and 'gaushalas' as "Orange" and "Green" categories respectively under pollution control norms.

The guidelines aim to mitigate the environmental impact of dairy operations, including water and air pollution caused by waste discharge and improper management practices.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Accused Nikita Singhania arrested from Gurugram in Atul Subhash suicide case

Govt approves subsidised helicopter service for Jammu-Mendhar route in J-K

Encroachment removed, CCTVs installed in reopened temple in Sambhal

PM to chair concluding day National Conference of Chief Secretaries today

Sardar Patel inspires us to work for 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat': UP CM

The notice also adheres to the Delhi High Court's order in the Sunayana Sibal vs. GNCTD case, which emphasised strict environmental compliance from all dairy establishments registered with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), regardless of the number of cattle.

Non-compliance with this directive will attract strict action under the relevant environmental laws, the notice stated.

Dairy farms and 'gaushalas' have been advised to apply online through the Delhi Pollution Board portal immediately to avoid penalties, it added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi HC reserves verdict on plea against ban on eateries' service charge

SC orders aid to ailing farm leader, urges adoption of 'Gandhian' protest

Delhi-Dehradun expressway to be completed within three months: Gadkari

Hoax bomb threat strikes Delhi schools again, second incident in a week

Delhi Polls: Cong releases 1st list, fields Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi

Topics :DelhiDairy farmersdairy sectorDairy industryDelhi PollutionEnvironment protection

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story