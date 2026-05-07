Datanomics: Past decade saw over a million kidnapping and abduction cases

Shubhra Ranjan, the director of a Delhi-based coaching centre for the civil services exams, was kidnapped at gunpoint in Bhopal on May 3 and forced to pay ₹1.89 crore. From 1953 to 2024, more than 2 million cases of kidnapping and abduction have been registered, accounting for about 1.7 per cent of the total cases registered under the Indian Penal Code (now known as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). As many as 54 per cent of these 2 million cases occurred between 2013 and 2024. In this period, incidents specifically linked to ransom accounted for only 0.7 per cent of the total cases nationwide.