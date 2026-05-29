Home / India News / Datanomics: Short circuits, gas leaks leading causes of fire accidents

Datanomics: Short circuits, gas leaks leading causes of fire accidents

Short circuits and cooking gas leaks remained the leading causes of fire accidents in India, underscoring persistent gaps in household safety

Fire accident
premium
From 2005 to 2024, India recorded 343,206 fire accidents, resulting in an average of 16,393 fatalities each year.
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:21 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Dhanendra Kumar, the first chairman of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), passed away following a fire at his residence. While a full inquiry is pending, officials suspect the blaze may have been triggered by an air-conditioner malfunction. This incident highlights a broader trend in national safety data.  From 2005 to 2024, India recorded 343,206 fire accidents, resulting in an average of 16,393 fatalities each year. In 2024, cooking gas cylinder or stove bursts and electrical short circuits were the two leading causes of these incidents, contributing 22 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively, to the total fire accidents.  Geographically, states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest shares of fire accidents in 2024. 
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC sets three-month deadline for HCs to deliver reserved judgments

Maharashtra readying 2,000 GPUs for innovators: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Premium

Intel, Odisha, 3D Glass Solutions sign MoU for $3.3 bn substrate facility

IMD further lowers 2026 monsoon forecast as El Nino set to develop

India's 1st electric hydrofoil flying boat launched in Mumbai: Key details

Topics :Fire accidentElectricalsAccidents

First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story