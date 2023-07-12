DDA flats 2023: All Dwarka units sold out in the first few hours of booking

All flats offered by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Dwarka have been sold out, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. The authority has received applications for more than 900 flats that were launched on June 30, DDA informed in a Twitter post. Moreover, there was a "heavy demand" for flats in Narela and Rohini.

On June 30, the DDA launched its 5,500 flats based on first-come, first-serve. The flats belong to various categories and are available at different locations in Delhi. The booking of flats commenced from 12 noon onwards on July 10. The registration and booking of flats is still ongoing, and flats can be booked online through DDA's website.

The authority said more than 300 flats had been booked at Rohini and over 200 in Narela. Demand was high for flats located in Jasola, Sirasput, and Loknayak Puram flats as well, the ET report said.





Also Read: DDA allocates 1,078 EWS flats in Jwalapuri Bagh and Ashok Vihar clusters Under the DDA scheme, 1-BHK flats are on offer in Narela, Siraspur, Rohini, and Loknayak Puram, and 2-BHK flats are in Narela and Dwarka. 3-BHK flats are located in Jasola.

Officials aware of the process said that the demand-cum-allotment letter would be issued online within 24 hours to those making bookings for the flats.

According to the details shared by the DDA, the 3-BHK flats in Jasola cost Rs 2.08 crore to Rs 2.18 crore. The 2-BHK flats cost Rs 1 crore in Narela and go up to Rs 1.23 crore - Rs 1.33 crore in Dwarka.

The 1-BHK flats in Narela cost Rs 9.89 lakh, whereas the ones in Loknayak Puram cost between Rs 26.98 to Rs 28.47 lakh.

The booking amount for 1-BHK flats is Rs 50,000 for applicants belonging to the economically weaker section and Rs 100,000 for the general category. Bookings for 2-BHK flats cost Rs 4 lakh, whereas 3-BHK bookings cost Rs 10 lakh.