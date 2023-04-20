Home / India News / Delhi adopts Apr 30 as retirement date for Anganwadi workers, helpers

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 10:44 PM IST
The Delhi government has adopted April 30 as the annual uniform retirement date for all Anganwadi workers and helpers working in various centres across the national capital, according to an official order.

The order issued last week stated that the Ministry of Women and Child Development has issued guidelines for all states and union territories for the adoption of a uniform retirement date for all Anganwadi workers and helpers (AWWs/AWHs).

The move "will not only help in assessing the requirement of AWWs and AWHs in advance on account of falling vacant posts but will also enable department to recruit new AWWs and AWHs in a proper manner instead of doing the same throughout the year in a disaggregate manner, it read.

"In view of the above, the Dept. of WCD, GNCTD has adopted 30th April of each year as the uniform retirement for all AWWS/AWHs working in various ICDS projects in Delhi. Accordingly, all AWWs/AWHs who will attain the age of 60 years between April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, will stand retired on April 30, 2023.

The District WCD Officers are henceforth directed to implement the Uniform Retirement Date policy from this financial year onwards," it added.

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 10:44 PM IST

