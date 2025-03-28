Delhi air remains 'poor' for fourth day, AQI at 231 as temperature rises

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Friday morning for the fourth consecutive day. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 231 at 7 am on March 28, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), compared to 247 at the same time on Thursday.
AQI across Delhi-NCR
Air quality across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) worsened, remaining in the ‘poor’ or ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 259 at 4 pm on March 27. Gurugram in Haryana reported an AQI of 274, while Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 176 and 182, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI dropped to 311, deteriorating to the ‘very poor’ category.
CAQM invokes Grap stage I curbs
Earlier this week, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR after the city’s air quality index (AQI) fell into the ‘poor’ category.
The decision was based on the CPCB daily AQI bulletin. Under Stage I, all 27 prescribed measures must be strictly implemented by the relevant agencies, including the NCR Pollution Control Boards and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.
Authorities have urged residents to support Grap by adhering to guidelines such as keeping vehicle engines well-tuned, maintaining proper tyre pressure, and ensuring pollution control certificates are up to date.
Delhi weather update
Delhi is set for a brief respite as the maximum temperature is expected to drop to 33 degrees Celsius today. The sky will remain partly cloudy, with strong surface winds of 15-25 km/h prevailing throughout the day. Friday's forecast predicts a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius.