Delhi air remains 'poor' for fourth day, AQI at 231 as temperature rises

Air quality across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) worsened, remaining in the ‘poor’ or ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 259 at 4 pm on March 27. Gurugram in Haryana reported an AQI of 274, while Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 176 and 182, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI dropped to 311, deteriorating to the ‘very poor’ category.

CAQM invokes Grap stage I curbs

Earlier this week, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR after the city’s air quality index (AQI) fell into the ‘poor’ category.

The decision was based on the CPCB daily AQI bulletin. Under Stage I, all 27 prescribed measures must be strictly implemented by the relevant agencies, including the NCR Pollution Control Boards and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

Authorities have urged residents to support Grap by adhering to guidelines such as keeping vehicle engines well-tuned, maintaining proper tyre pressure, and ensuring pollution control certificates are up to date.