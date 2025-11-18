Home / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Upper Siang, in Arunachal Pradesh, on Tuesday early morning, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said

Earthquake
As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 7:06 AM IST
Google
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Upper Siang, in Arunachal Pradesh, on Tuesday early morning, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km.

"EQ of M: 3.6, On: 18/11/2025 02:07:03 IST, Lat: 28.85 N, Long: 95.24 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Upper Siang, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS posted on X.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures, as well as greater casualties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Arunachal PradeshEarthquakeearthquakes

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

