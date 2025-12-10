Flying soon on IndiGo? Key FAQs on refunds, delays and flight checks

The past few days have put India’s largest airline, IndiGo , under intense scrutiny, with the aviation sector struggling to cope with massive flight cancellations nationwide. The disruption began last week when IndiGo started cancelling hundreds of flights daily, mainly due to the updated Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms, which ensure more humane working hours for crew members.

According to IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers, operations have stabilised as of December 9 . Yet many passengers remain uncertain about what to expect from their upcoming travels. Here are answers to some frequently asked questions based on the latest available information.

When will I receive my refund for a cancelled flight? According to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, IndiGo has completed 100 per cent refunds for flights affected up to December 6 . Passengers whose flights were cancelled after that date are expected to receive refunds soon. Under the Civil Aviation Ministry’s passenger charter, airlines are liable to compensate passengers for delays or cancellations under specified conditions. This compensation must be processed automatically, without passengers having to request it. In a video message, IndiGo CEO Peter Elbers said lakhs of passengers, whose flights were cancelled or delayed, have already received their full refunds, and the process is ongoing on a daily basis. However, there's no update about compensation to customers whose flights were cancelled at the last minute or were hugely delayed.

Can I expect cancellations in the coming days? Elbers has said that IndiGo’s operations have “fully stabilised”, with the airline flying more than 1,800 flights on Tuesday. Before the crisis, IndiGo operated about 2,300 flights daily. He added that all flights currently listed on IndiGo’s website are intended to operate as part of an adjusted network. The Civil Aviation Ministry has also directed IndiGo to reduce its scheduled flights by 10 per cent to restore normal operations. Despite these assurances, some disruptions persist. IndiGo cancelled more than 450 flights on Tuesday and over 75 on Wednesday, according to PTI.

What happens if IndiGo cancels my flight at the last minute? If your flight is cancelled at short notice, IndiGo must offer you either a free rescheduling option or a full refund. If you have already checked in, the airline is required to provide meal vouchers. For cancellations or delays that require an overnight stay, IndiGo must arrange hotel accommodation. How can I check whether my upcoming IndiGo flight is on time? You can monitor your flight status through: IndiGo’s website

IndiGo’s mobile app

SMS alerts sent to your registered mobile number

Updates from online travel agencies and third-party trackers Given the recent disruptions, it is advisable to reconfirm your flight status a few hours before travelling to the airport.