Home / India News / Delhi AQI tops 400 at multiple stations as winter smog sets in across NCR

Delhi AQI tops 400 at multiple stations as winter smog sets in across NCR

Delhi's air quality plunged to 'severe' levels on Wednesday morning as smog thickened across NCR, with vehicles and stubble burning driving pollution and IMD forecasting foggy, colder mornings

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution
Winter has begun to set in across Delhi-NCR even as air quality continues to deteriorate. (Photo:PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:26 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi’s air quality slipped into the ‘severe’ category on Wednesday morning, with dense smog shrouding the city and the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 400 at several monitoring stations.

How bad is the pollution today?

 
At 8 am, the Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded an AQI of 419, while Bawana stood at 445, Rohini at 431, and Punjabi Bagh at 425, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.
 
Neighbouring regions also reported hazardous levels: Greater Noida recorded 450, Noida 410, and Ghaziabad 435. Faridabad and Gurugram logged comparatively lower readings of 234 and 288, respectively.
 
By 4 pm on Tuesday, the capital’s 24-hour average AQI was 374, categorised as ‘very poor’, with over 10 monitoring stations already in the ‘severe’ range, a level that poses health risks even to healthy individuals.
 
As per CPCB norms, AQI is classified as: 0–50 ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’. 

What is causing the high pollution levels?

 
The Decision Support System of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology showed that vehicular emissions contributed 18.1 per cent to Delhi’s pollution on Tuesday, while stubble burning accounted for 5.4 per cent. For Wednesday, these are projected at 20 per cent and 2.8 per cent, reported PTI.
 
The Air Quality Early Warning System under the Ministry of Earth Sciences expects Delhi’s AQI to remain in the ‘very poor’ range for the next six days.
 
Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) dismissed reports claiming that Delhi-NCR had moved to Grap Stage-IV, saying Stage-III remains in force and urging the public to ignore misinformation. 

What is the weather forecast for today?

 
Winter has begun to set in across Delhi-NCR even as air quality continues to deteriorate. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD):
 
  • 18 November: Partly cloudy sky with mist or haze at night
  • 19 November: Partly cloudy sky with shallow to moderate fog in the morning
  • 20–24 November: Mainly clear sky with shallow to moderate morning fog
 
On Wednesday, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 25 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will range from 9 degrees Celsius to 11 degrees Celsius. IMD forecasts minimum temperatures to stay below normal by –1.6 degrees Celsius to –3.0 degrees Celsius, or near normal, over the next five days.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WB guv sanctions prosecution of ex-education officials in school jobs scam

Govt advisory urges TV channels to show restraint in Delhi blast coverage

Gujarat Police arrest kingpin of Southeast Asia cyber-slavery racket

ED attaches nine UAE luxury properties in ₹1,266 cr SBI fraud case

ED arrests Al Falah group chairman in Red Fort blast-linked probe

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityAir qualityDelhi PollutionDelhi weatherBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story