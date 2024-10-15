RG Kar case: Junior doctors' indefinite hunger strike enters 11th day

The indefinite hunger strike of junior doctors of West Bengal to press for their demands in the wake of the RG Kar Hospital incident entered the 11th day on Tuesday, as a meeting between medics and the state government failed to resolve the deadlock. Two more doctors participating in the 'fast-unto-death' in Esplanade area of Kolkata fell ill, further fueling the ongoing unrest sparked by the rape and murder of their colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp A crucial meeting between representatives from 12 doctors' associations and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant held at Swasthya Bhavan on Monday concluded without any resolution.

The doctors' hunger strike began on October 5, following nearly 50 days of 'cease work' in two phases, after the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

As of Tuesday, seven junior doctors continued their hunger strike, with several requiring immediate medical attention.

Pulastha Acharya, a junior doctor from NRS Medical College and Hospital, was admitted to the facility's Critical Care Unit (CCU) on Sunday night after complaining of severe stomach pain.

The health condition of Tanaya Panja, another junior doctor from Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, worsened significantly as she lost consciousness, prompting her urgent transfer to the medical establishment for treatment.

Upon arrival, she was admitted to the CCU, where a team of doctors began immediate treatment.

The latest junior doctor to join the fast was from the ENT department of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, who began the hunger strike on Monday afternoon.

After Monday's meeting with the doctors failed, Chief Secretary Pant told reporters the doctors insisted on a clear timeline to address their demands, but the government said no such deadline can be given.

Seven out of the 10 demands raised by the junior doctors have already been addressed, while the remaining three required further administrative consideration, Pant said.

"For the remaining three demands, they were requesting specific timelines. These are administrative decisions that the state needs to consider, so we cannot provide a deadline at this point," Pant said.

Pant invited the Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD) for further discussions at the state health department headquarters and urged them to call off their planned 'Droher Carnival' demonstration on October 15.

The JPD had announced the demonstration in solidarity with the junior doctors, but the government expressed concern that it would coincide with the state's annual 'Durga Puja Carnival.'



The junior doctors' primary demands include justice for the RG Kar Hospital victim, the immediate removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam, and improved workplace security, along with additional demands for a centralised hospital referral system, a bed vacancy monitoring system, and essential infrastructure like on-call rooms, CCTV, and proper washrooms.

Demanding a quick and transparent probe by the CBI into the alleged rape-murder at RG Kar hospital, agitating junior doctors on Monday evening took out a rally to Raj Bhawan and submitted a memorandum to the governor's secretary.