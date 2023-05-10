Home / India News / Delhi court seeks status report from police on case against WFI chief

A Delhi court on Wednesday sought a status report from the Delhi Police over the sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

A Delhi court on Wednesday sought a status report from the Delhi Police over the sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The judge issued notice to Delhi police on a plea moved by the protesting wrestlers seeking monitoring of the investigation and recording of the statement of the alleged victims before the court.

The court directed the police to file the report by May 12 when it will further hear the matter.

The women wrestlers had approached the Supreme Court and two FIRs were registered on April 28.

One FIR has been registered against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh under the POCSO Act in the matter of sexual harassment with a minor girl while another FIR has been registered for sexual harassment of other complainants.

The country's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, resumed their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar on April 23, demanding the arrest of the WFI president.

