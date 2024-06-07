Home / India News / Delhi declared no-fly zone for PM Modi's oath ceremony from June 9-10

Delhi declared no-fly zone for PM Modi's oath ceremony from June 9-10

"It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations," Arora said

narendra modi,lok sabha,election,bjp
This restrictions will come into force on June 9 and stay till June 10, the order said. (Photo: BJP)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 11:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders and declared the national capital no-flying zone as Narendra Modi will take oath as the prime minister for third term on June 9, according to an order issued by the Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Friday.

The prohibitory orders will remain imposed for two days, June 9 and 10, it said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations," Arora said in the order.
 

He further said, "In exercise of the power conferred upon me by section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para jumping from aircraft etc over Delhi during the swearing-in ceremony and doing shall be punishable u/s 188 of the Indian Penal Code."

As the notice cannot be served individually on all concerned, the order is, hereby, passed exparte, it said.

This restrictions will come into force on June 9 and stay till June 10, the order said.

Also Read

Rajkot game zone fire: What led to the 'man-made disaster' that killed 27?

Farmers' protest march: Prohibitory orders issued in northeast Delhi

Prohibitory orders in Islamabad as Imran Khan's party begins protests

Euro zone economy rebounds from recession as inflation steadies

Republic Day: Delhi Police prohibits flying aerial objects till Feb 15

CBI files final charge sheet in jobs scam involving Lalu, family members

NHAI seeks global bids for GNSS-based electronic toll collection system

Govt runs by 'bahumat', country by 'sarvmat': PM Narendra Modi

Kangana Ranaut airport incident: Farmer outfits back CISF woman constable

PM Modi urges NDA MPs to avoid hoaxes about ministries, portfolios

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiDelhi

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story