Delhi police files chargesheet against 6 in parliament security breach case

The Special Cell of Delhi police on Friday filed its chargesheet in the Parliament security breach case in Delhi's Patiala House Court. Approximately a chargesheet of 1000 pages has been filed against all six arrested accused namely Manoranjan D, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, Mahesh Kumawat, Sagar Sharma, and Neelam Azad.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh appeared for Delhi Police and submitted before the court sanctions for prosecution under Section 186 IPC and under Section 13 of UAPA are awaited for which a supplementary chargesheet will be filed within a period of two weeks

The Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur taking note of the submissions listed the matter for filing of the supplementary chargesheet on July 15.

All the arrested accused have also been produced before the court as their Judicial Custody was ended. The court also extended the judicial custody of all the six accused till July 15.

Delhi LG VK Saxena on Thursday accorded prosecution sanction under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, against six persons accused in the Parliament attack on December 13, 2023.

Delhi LG, accorded prosecution sanction against six persons under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), for allegedly attacking the Parliament, on December 13, 2023 while the House proceedings were on. Six persons namely Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Ranolia, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat are accused of illegally entering into the Parliament and throwing smoke canisters into the Lok Sabha during the live session.

Delhi Police had requested their prosecution under sections 16 and 18 of UAPA from the competent authority, i.e. the Lt. Governor, who, having found sufficient material on record, granted prosecution sanction. While the Delhi Police had requested necessary prosecution sanction under UAPA, the Review Committee (DoP, Tis Hazari, Delhi), on May 30 had also gone through the entire evidence collected by the Investigating Agency and found the involvement of the accused in Parliament attack case.

Accordingly, the Review Committee noted that prima facie a case was made out against the accused under UAPA.

The Delhi Police had registered a case vide FIR No. 142/23 dated 14.12.2023, under sections - 186/353/452/153/34/120B of IPC and 13/16/18 UA (P) Act, at the Parliament Street Police Station on the complaint made by the Security officer in the Lok Sabha.

The investigation of the case was later transferred from the Parliament Street Police Station to the Counter Intelligence Unit of the PS Special Cell, New Delhi. During the investigation, the above 06 accused persons were arrested and at present all of them are in judicial custody.

This case pertains to a security breach at parliament on the anniversary of the Parliament attack case on December 13, 2023. All six persons are presently in judicial custody.