Delhi docs' indefinite protest continues for 11th day with no end in sight

Patient services in hospitals across Delhi have been severely affected by the protest

The 10-member task force headed by Vice Admiral Arti Sarin has been asked to submit its interim report. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The indefinite protest by resident doctors here against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee medic in a Kolkata hospital entered the 11th day on Thursday despite the Supreme Court requesting protesters to resume work.

Last Tuesday, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the rape and murder case in Kolkata and constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals.

The 10-member task force headed by Vice Admiral Arti Sarin has been asked to submit its interim report within three weeks.

However, some doctors' associations expressed dissatisfaction with the composition of the task force.

"We don't understand the basis for selecting the task force members. There should have been representation from resident doctors, which is what we have been advocating for.

"Additionally, there should be representation from professors of government medical colleges as acts of violence are predominantly observed in government hospitals, not in private facilities," an official of the doctors' body said.

Meanwhile, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has moved the Supreme Court seeking interim protection for doctors till the recommendations of the NTF are implemented.

Seeking intervention in the ongoing proceedings before the apex court, the plea contended that doctors have often been subjected to alleged instances of violence and threats to their safety and security.

"It is of utmost importance that there is adequate representation from resident doctors since they are experiencing real-time problems on a routine basis and may be in a position to offer a real-time solution to these problems.

"Involvement of resident doctors will ensure that comprehensive guidelines are formed after holistic discussion with all stakeholders," the plea said while also seeking implementation of the Central Protection Act for the safety and security of the doctors.

The plea has sought the installation of CCTV cameras in all sensitive areas, including hospital and hostel entrance and exit gates and the corridor areas.

Among the key demands in the petition is the installation of CCTVs, strict compliance to the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, setting up a round-the-clock distress call facility to provide immediate assistance to healthcare workers in emergency situations.


First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

